Police Probe Stabbing In Rockland

Police are investigating after an area man was found stabbed multiple times on a street.

The man was found in Rockland County around 7 p.m., on Wednesday, June 17 in the area of 14 N. Main St., in Spring Valley, said Officer Matthew Galli.

According to Galli, Spring Valley police responded to a call of a reported stabbing in the area and found the unidentified man upon their arrival.

The man, who sustained multiple lacerations, none of which were considered life-threatening, was transported by Spring Hill Ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital for evaluation.

The case is under investigation by the department's Detective Bureau.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Fantasia at 845-356-7400.

