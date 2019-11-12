Contact Us
Police ID Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of 23-Year-Old At Area Restaurant

Made In Puerto Rico Latin Cuisine and Sports Bar in Middletown. Photo Credit: Instagram
Jamaad Murphy Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police investigators are attempting to locate a suspect implicated in the shooting death of a 23-year-old Orange County man earlier this month.

State Police say that at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, Jamaad Murphy, 26, of Middletown, shot and killed Matthew Napoleoni, also of Middletown, outside of the Made in Puerto Rico Latin Cuisine and Sports Bar on Schutt Road Extension in Middletown.

According to police, Napoleoni sustained at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to Orange Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone who may have any information about this shooting or has information regarding Murphy’s whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Middletown by calling (845) 344-5300.

