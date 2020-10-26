One Hospitalized In Rockland Crash After Driver Ignores Stop Light, Police Say

A rollover car crash in Rockland County sent one driver to the hospital after one party ignored a red light, according to police.

At approximately 8:10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, a Town of Ramapo police officer responded to the scene of the crash near Hemion Road in the Suffern Park area of Montebello.

Both drivers were upright when he arrived, said police, but witnesses told police that one vehicle had rolled over.

The injured party was sent to Nyack Hospital as a precaution, police said. The other operator, who ran a stoplight, was issued a traffic summons.

