Nanny, Baby Stroller Struck By Hit-Run Van, Fleeing Rockland Driver Caught, Police Say

A nanny and an infant she was pushing in a stroller were struck Wednesday, Sept. 15 by a van driven by a FedEx worker from Rockland who fled the scene, authorities said.

A police sergeant in neighboring Demarest, New Jersey stopped David Gutfeld, age 56, of Airmont a short time later, Haworth, New Jersey Police Chief Michael Gracey said.

The child was OK, but the 55-year-old nanny had to be hospitalized, Gracey said, adding that the entire incident was captured on a home security video.

“Lucky thing the child was strapped in securely,” he said.

Video shows the white Enterprise rental van plowing into the nanny and 1½-year-old girl in the stroller at the curb outside a Brook Street home around 10 a.m.

The fallen nanny quickly struggles to get up, right the carriage, and move it to safety.

Demarest Police Sgt. Frank Visaggio was leaving his headquarters moments later when he spotted the van.

Visaggio, a 23-year law enforcement veteran who’s been with the Demarest department since July 2000, stopped Gutfeld and held him for his Haworth colleagues.

They charged Gutfeld, formerly of Bergen County, with reckless driving, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash and failing to report it.

The nanny was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, Gracey said.

