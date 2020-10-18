House Fire Breaks Out In Rockland

A family has been displaced by a house fire in Rockland.

The blaze broke out at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 in Airmont.

All of the occupants of the house, and an adjoined residence, evacuated.

Tallman FD responded and, with the assistance of Suffern FD and Mahwah FD, the fire was extinguished, Ramapo Police said.

All power to the residence was cut off by Orange & Rockland Utilities.

Faist Ambulance Corps and Rockland Paramedics were on scene, standing by for precaution.

No civilians were injured, however, one fireman suffered a minor injury and was treated on the scene.

The home was deemed uninhabitable and the residents found shelter with family.

The fire is under investigation at this time by Ramapo Police Investigations Division and Rockland County Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.