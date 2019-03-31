Contact Us
Orangetown Daily Voice serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
Return to your home site

Menu

Orangetown Daily Voice serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan

Nearby Towns

  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Hit-Run Suspect At Large After Woman, 34, Found Dead On Side Of Road, State Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
State Street in the Village of Otisville.
State Street in the Village of Otisville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

State police are asking the public's help in the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred early in the morning on Sunday, March 31.

At about 7 a.m., 34-year-old Kiera L. Babcock of the Village of Otisville in Orange County was found dead on the side of the road on State Street in Otisville after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday night, March 30, according to state police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300.

Further info, including a possible description of the vehicle, has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Orangetown Daily Voice!

Serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Orangetown Daily Voice!

Serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.