Harriman Man Faces DWI Charge After Crash

An Orange County man was one of six allegedly impaired motorists who were busted by New York State Police troopers overnight when he was involved in a crash.

New York State Police investigators were dispatched to West Mombasha Road in Monroe late on Thursday, Jan. 24, where there was a reported motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said that troopers found the driver, Harriman resident Michael Lifvergen, 30, who was allegedly impaired by alcohol. Lifvergen was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. He was later released to a sober third party. No return court date has been released.

Troopers made other DWI busts overnight in Liberty, Cochecton, Shandaken, Saugerties and New Paltz.

Over the previous weekend, another seven Orange County residents were among nearly two dozen busted by troopers in the Hudson Valley.

