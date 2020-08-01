Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Orangetown Daily Voice serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
Return to your home site

Menu

Orangetown Daily Voice serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan

Nearby Towns

  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Tracking Hurricane Isaias: Region Remains In Latest Projected Path
Police & Fire

Five Charged After Being Caught In Stolen Vehicle In Rockland, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Five were arrested by Ramapo police driving a stolen vehicle.
Five were arrested by Ramapo police driving a stolen vehicle. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Three juveniles were among five who were busted in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Rockland County.

A Ramapo Police officer on patrol at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28 in New Hempstead located a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Spring Valley earlier that day.

Inside the car were four females and one male, three of whom were minors, police said.

All five were arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. The older suspects were released and scheduled to appear back in New Hempstead Village Court at a later date. The juveniles were released to their parents and are due to make an appearance in Rockland County Family Court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Orangetown Daily Voice!

Serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.