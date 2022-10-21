5-Year-Old Hospitalized After Crash Between Pickup Truck, Car In Orangetown

A 5-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being. pinned in the back of a vehicle involved in a two-vehicle Hudson Valley crash.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 4:45 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 in Orangeburg.

According to Capt. Michael Shannon, of the Orangetown Police, officers responded to the intersection of West Orangeburg Road and Lester Drive and found a crash between a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2017 Subaru Impreza.

The Silverado, driven by Kevin Greenwood of Garnerville, was traveling east on West Orangeburg Road when the pickup truck struck the Impreza driven by Dana Barschdorf of Orangeburg, Shannon said.

Barschdorf was proceeding to make a left turn from W Orangeburg Road onto Lester Dr at the time of the collision, police said.

The Orangeburg Fire Department and Tappan Fire Department responded to the scene for the extrication of a 5-year-old boy passenger pinned in the rear passenger compartment of the Subaru Impreza, Shannon added.

The boy was transported to Westchester Medical Center in stable condition, Shannon reported.

The Orangetown Police Department Accident Investigation Team is conducting further investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact the Orangetown Police at 845-359-3700.

