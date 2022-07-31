2 Children In Critical Condition After Wrong-Way Crash In Blauvelt

A wrong-way, three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley sent multiple people to the hospital, including two children who suffered critical injuries.
Police responded to a crash in Rockland County at the intersection of Route 303 and Greenbush Road in Blauvelt at about 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, according to the Orangetown Police Department.
Authorities said a 2001 BMW X5, driven by 20-year-old Thomas Robb, was southbound, traveling the wrong way on a one-way section of Greenbush Road, and entered the intersection at Route 303, striking a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 32-year-old woman from Newark, New Jersey.
The Chevrolet then collided with a northbound 2021 Dodge Challenger driven by a 55-year-old man from Mahwah, New Jersey, police said.
Police said all of the occupants of the vehicles were hospitalized for various injuries.
A 7-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy are listed in critical condition, police reported.
Authorities said Robb, a resident of the United Kingdom, was arrested and charged with:
- Second-degree assault
- Leaving the scene of an incident with serious physical injury
- Second-degree reckless endangerment
- Reckless driving
He was arraigned and remanded to Rockland County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail, police said.
The Orangetown Police Department said it was assisted by:
- The Rockland County Sheriff’s Department
- The Rockland County District Attorney’s Office
- Rockland Paramedic Services
- South Orangetown Ambulance Corps
- Nyack Ambulance Corps
- Nanuet Ambulance Corps
- Piermont Fire Department
Authorities asked any witnesses of the crash to call Orangetown Police at 845-359-3700.
