Orangetown Daily Voice
Woman Charged With DWI After Spotted Driving Too Slowly In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The Saugerties Police Department arrested a local woman for alleged DWI after she was spotted driving too slowly.
A 43-year-old woman was arrested for alleged drunk driving after police spotted her driving too slowly.

Ulster County resident Jennifer Reynolds, of Saugerties, was arrested around 1:58 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, after police stopped her for driving at a low rate of speed, while driving in the parking lane on Ulster Avenue, said Village of Saugerties Chief Of Police Joseph A. Sinagra.

Reynolds then stopped her vehicle over a large pile of leaves that had been dumped curbside for annual pickup, Sinagra said.

According to the chief, Reynolds was visibly intoxicated and failed a field sobriety test.

She was charged with DWI and released. Reynolds is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2.

