Rockland Man Sentenced For Fatally Shooting 2 Women In Valley Cottage

A 34-year-old man has been sentenced for murdering two women at a Hudson Valley home in 2020.

Rockland County resident Robert Williams III, of Hillcrest, was sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Kathleen Castor and her mother, 63-year-old Wanda Castor, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh II announced.

According to the announcement, Williams was found guilty in April of the following charges stemming from the double homicide in Valley Cottage:

First-degree murder

Second-degree murder (two counts)

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

First-degree criminal contempt (two counts)

On May 26, 2020, Williams entered a home on Lake Road in Valley Cottage and shot Kathleen and Wanda with a .40 caliber firearm, Walsh said.

An order of protection was in place for Kathleen, who previously had a relationship with Williams, the DA's Office reported.

Walsh reported that Kathleen's 1-month-old daughter was left unharmed in the apartment at the time.

As part of the ruling on Tuesday, the judge also issued an order of protection for the child, who is now 2 years old, the DA's Office said.

The homicide investigation was conducted by the Clarkstown Police Department, Walsh said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Orangetown and receive free news updates.