New York Extends Income State Tax Deadline To Match Date Set For Filing Of Federal Returns

New York State announced it will be extending its income tax deadline to match the federal government’s newly announced later deadline.

In New York, the income tax deadline will now be Monday, May 17, a 30-day extension from the original deadline, and the same date as the new deadline for federal returns.

Budget Director Robert Mujica, Jr. said that the extension is to provide New Yorkers some breathing room as the state continues dealing with COVID-19.

“At the governor's direction, the Department of Tax and Finance will be extending the New York State income tax deadline to May 17 to align with the federal decision to do the same,” Mujica said in a statement. "This 30-day extension provides New Yorkers still coping with the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic ample time to file.

“This will shift approximately $6 billion of revenue from April to May and the State will make any necessary adjustments to cash-flow."

