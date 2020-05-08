Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Orangetown Daily Voice serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
Return to your home site

Menu

Orangetown Daily Voice serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan

Nearby Towns

  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Isaias: Here's How Many Are Now Without Power In Rockland, Orange Counties

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Orange & Rockland outage map as of 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Photo Credit: Orange & Rockland Utilities
A downed tree outside an area elementary school. Photo Credit: Contributed

Tens of thousands in the Hudson Valley remain without power a day after Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through the region, toppling trees and power lines.

Crews worked through the night, but thousands of Orange and Rockland County residents were still in the dark as of 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Nearly half of Orange & Rockland’s customers remain without power, as the utility company responds to 2,807 outages that were impacting 122,121 of its 301,917 customers.

Orange & Rockland Utilities had 49,838 customers without power in Rockland, while an additional 25,669 were still in the dark in Orange County.

In Orange County, 31,494 Central Hudson, and 329 NYSEG customers were also still without power. According to Central Hudson, full service restoration is expected to be completed over several days, and potentially into the weekend.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Orangetown Daily Voice!

Serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.