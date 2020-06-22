COVID-19: Rockland Issues Guidelines For Phase 3 Reopening

As Rockland County prepares to move into Phase 3 of the state's four-phase reopening plan amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, county officials have issued guidelines.

Phase 3, which begins on Tuesday, June 23 for the seven counties in the Hudson Valley region, includes the lifting of the requirement for governments to operate with a limit of 50 percent of staff; restaurants can resume indoor seating at up to 50 percent of their capacity and spas, nail salons, and massage parlors can reopen.

In addition, gatherings of up to 25 people are also allowed.

County Executive Ed Day said that since the first days of the pandemic, his office has operated on the motto: “Safety First, People Always."

"This is the motto that has guided our actions since the first days of the pandemic,” said Day. “Within your county government, we have implemented change on a massive scale.

"We have moved desks, installed barriers, posted more signage than I have ever seen, and overall, adapted at a speed previously unknown in government.”

In preparation for county employees to return to work, Day said each department has a plan to protect the health and safety of their team members and of any residents that utilize in-person services.

The "Rockland Forward" plan, which can be viewed in full here, includes:

Face coverings are required to enter county buildings.

Elevators and vehicles are limited to 50 percent occupancy.

Additional hand hygiene stations have been installed.

Enhanced cleaning procedures.

New building entry screening procedure using thermal scanners.

“The precautions put in place here and at other businesses and industries which are reopening are designed to keep you safe," Day said.

Day is also reminding residents to play their part, and continue to follow the good habits of social distancing, wearing a face-covering if you are near others and cannot maintain the proper distance, and above all using hand sanitizer and washing your hands with soap and water.

"These basic steps are what will allow us to continue reopening with that Safety First, People Always motto," he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.