COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positivity Rate For Testing

There was an uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 test results in the Hudson Valley, according to five-day data released by New York State on Sunday, July 26.

Of the 53,568 test results reported on Saturday, July 25 to New York State, 536, or 1 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Tuesday, July 21: 0.9 percent

Wednesday, July 22: 0.9 percent

Thursday, July 23: 0.7 percent

Friday, July 24: 1.0 percent

Saturday, July 25: 1.2 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

Westchester, 39 (up one from a day earlier)

Dutchess, 13 (up nine from a day earlier)

Ulster, 9 (up five from a day earlier)

Orange, 4 (down 14 from a day earlier)

Rockland, 2 (down five from a day earlier)

Putnam, 1 (down three from a day earlier)

Sullivan, 0 (down one from a day earlier)

There were three deaths due to COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, with none in the Hudson Valley.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization - 637 (-9)

Patients Newly Admitted - 92 (+1)

Number ICU - 155 (+6)

Number ICU with Intubation - 90 (-4)

Total Discharges - 72,716 (+84)

Deaths - 3

Total Deaths - 25,106

