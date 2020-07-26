Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Orangetown Daily Voice serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
Return to your home site

Menu

Orangetown Daily Voice serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan

Nearby Towns

  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: 105 New Violations Issued To Downstate NY Restaurant, Bars For Breaching Restrictions
News

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positivity Rate For Testing

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

There was an uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 test results in the Hudson Valley, according to five-day data released by New York State on Sunday, July 26.

Of the 53,568 test results reported on Saturday, July 25 to New York State, 536, or 1 percent, were positive. 

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Tuesday, July 21: 0.9 percent
  • Wednesday, July 22: 0.9 percent
  • Thursday, July 23: 0.7 percent
  • Friday, July 24: 1.0 percent
  • Saturday, July 25: 1.2 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

  • Westchester, 39 (up one from a day earlier)
  • Dutchess, 13 (up nine from a day earlier)
  • Ulster, 9 (up five from a day earlier)
  • Orange, 4 (down 14 from a day earlier)
  • Rockland, 2 (down five from a day earlier)
  • Putnam, 1 (down three from a day earlier)
  • Sullivan, 0 (down one from a day earlier)

There were three deaths due to COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, with none in the Hudson Valley.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 637 (-9)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 92 (+1)
  • Number ICU - 155 (+6)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 90 (-4)
  • Total Discharges - 72,716 (+84)
  • Deaths - 3
  • Total Deaths - 25,106

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Orangetown Daily Voice!

Serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.