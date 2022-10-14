Closure Scheduled For Route 9W In Orangetown

The state Department of Transportation is advising motorists to expect Route 9W to close in both directions this weekend.

The highway will be closed in Rockland County between Shadyside Avenue and Hickey Street in the town of Orangetown on Saturday, Oct. 15, between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m., to facilitate roadway repairs, weather permitting, state DOT officials said.

Motorists should anticipate delays and follow the posted detour utilizing Route 59, Route 303, and Route 340. Local residents will be able to access their properties, DOT said.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Orangetown and receive free news updates.