Armed, Dangerous College Student Wanted After Deadly Rampage

Police are searching for a college student from Fairfield County suspected of killing two people and stealing guns and cars in a three-day rampage.

The first homicide happened on Friday, May 22 in Willington, Connecticut and the second on Sunday, May 24 in Derby, Connecticut.

Peter Manfredonia, a University of Connecticut student, is believed to be armed with several firearms – pistols and long guns – and presumed dangerous, Connecticut State Police said.

The 23-year-old Manfredonia drove a stolen black Volkswagen Jetta on Sunday with a sticker paying tribute to victims of the Sandy Hook massacre in his hometown of Newtown, where he played varsity football at Newtown High School.

The car was found hours after the second homicide in an unspecific location in New Jersey near the Pennsylvania border, Connecticut State Police said late Sunday afternoon. Manfredonia was last seen in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Manfredonia is described as being 6-foot-3, with disheveled, black hair, brown eyes, and weighing approximately 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, gray sweatpants, and carrying some type of bag.

Police began searching for Manfredonia after a brutal assault on two older men that claimed the life of Thomas DeMers on Friday.

On Sunday, Manfredonia allegedly killed an acquaintance, Nicholas J. Eisele, 23, and stole the getaway Jetta.

