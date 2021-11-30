The Preservation Company Announces Executive Director

The Preservation Company, a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization founded by Sun River Health in 1987 to help address the housing crisis in Westchester County, has announced Christopher Quinones as Executive Director, effective December 1, 2021. Mr. Quinones will lead the organization following the historic 34-year involvement and tenure of the Reverend Jeannette J. Phillips and will provide support during a year of critical strategic planning to seize new opportunities arising from a wider acknowledgement and understanding of the direct links between housing and good health.

“I know Mr. Quinones will be able to meet the changing needs of the Peekskill community as Executive Director,” said Rev. Jeannette J. Phillips. “With his extensive background in non-profit and community health, his clear focus on outcomes, and his experience in complex strategic planning, he is the perfect candidate to guide the Preservation Company through this important transitional phase.”

A long-standing resource in Peekskill and surrounding communities, The Preservation Company has provided access to affordable housing and critical supports to families in their journey to stable housing under the steadfast leadership of Rev. Jeannette J. Phillips over the past 34 years.

“It is an honor and a privilege to have been named Executive Director of The Preservation Company,” said Christopher Quinones. “I will continue to draw upon the wisdom and experience that Rev. Phillips has been kind enough to share with me and will do my very best to honor her legacy and the mission of this organization.”

Rev. Phillips will continue to provide leadership for The Preservation Company’s Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration and other key roles during this transitional period. She will also maintain her role as Executive Vice President of Community Development at Sun River Health.

“As Board Chair, it has been my honor to work alongside Rev. Phillips to ensure that the housing needs of our Peekskill community have been met over the past three decades,” said the Honorable Alan Steiner. “I know that The Preservation Company is being placed in the best possible hands with Mr. Quinones as the new Executive Director, and I look forward to working alongside him to carry the organization’s mission into the future.”

In addition to his new role width The Preservation Company, Mr. Quinones serves as Chief Administrative Officer at Sun River Health, overseeing the organization’s advocacy and government relations work, in addition to facilities and capital improvement projects, real estate and fleet management, and security.

The recent New York State 1115 Waiver to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) includes recognition of the role of housing in achieving health goals for individuals and communities. Together with the current acknowledgement of how social determinants impact health care, provides a unique opportunity for The Preservation Company and its leadership and Board.