New Tappan Restaurant Cited For 'Fresh, Delicious' Fare, 'Sizable' Portions

Open for only three months, a new Afgan and Mediterranean restaurant in the Hudson Valley is receiving high ratings from foodies and online reviewers.

Located in Rockland County, Mazadore Kebab, in the Tappan Plaza in Tappan, is quickly gaining a reputation for its fresh and quality ingredients with plenty of fragrant seasonings.

But operating a top-notch restaurant is nothing new for the owners who owned Khyber Pass restaurant for 22 years in St Marks Place, in Manhattan, before the pandemic forced them to close.

The menu features what you would expect from a kebab restaurant, plenty of different kababs as well as dumplings, tabbouleh, and pumpkin saute.

The prices are very moderate and reviewers rave about the service.

Some menu options that seem to be favorites include chicken shawarma, shish kebab, and dumplings.

One Yelper from Tappan put it this way: "I have been wanting to try this place since I heard they opened just a few weeks ago and I was not disappointed!! I was greeted warmly by the super sweet owner who took my order promptly.

"I had some trouble deciding what to pick because everything looked good (and VERY reasonably priced). I ended up getting the chicken shawarma which comes with either rice or salad. I chose salad. I also got French fries and two drinks.

"Everything was freshly cooked right in front of me but I didn't have to wait long at all. The food was DELICIOUS and the portions were sizable. So fresh and well-seasoned. I particularly liked the sauces on the chicken and the minty dressing on the salad. I even ordered some baklava to bring home. My family and I loved it!"

The restaurant is located at 29 Route 303 in the Tappan Plaza in Tappan.

For information, call 845-680-6642.

