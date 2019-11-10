Contact Us
Orangetown Daily Voice serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
Area HS Teacher Will Vie In 'Jeopardy!' Tourney Of Champions Semis

  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Area HS Teacher Will Vie In 'Jeopardy!' Tourney Of Champions Semis

Joe Lombardi
Francois Barcomb, far right, with the other Tournament of Champions semifinalists. Photo Credit: Jeopardy! Productions
Barcomb with his quarterfinal-round competitors Photo Credit: Jeopardy! Productions

A teacher in Northern Westchester who lives in Ulster County and was the winner of the 2019 "Jeopardy!" Teachers Tournament has now advanced to the semifinals of the popular game show's Tournament of Champions.

In May, Francois Barcomb of New Paltz, an 11th-grade physics teacher at Hendrick Hudson High School in Montrose, took home $100,000 with the big win during the Teachers Tournament.

In July, Barcomb was one of the show's 15 top competitors invited back to compete for the much-anticipated Tournament of Champions and a chance for a $250,000 grand prize.

The semifinals run from Monday, Nov. 11 to Wednesday, Nov. 13, airing each of those days at 7 p.m. on WABC-TV Channel 7, with three semifinalists competing each day. (See all nine semifinalists in the second photo above.)

Francois Barcomb with Alex Tribeck

The 10-day "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions started on Monday, Nov. 4. Barcomb's one-sided quarterfinal victory aired Friday, Nov. 8, when he competed against a graduate student from Seatac, Washington, and a sports industry consultant from Atlanta.

If he nails that one, he moves on to the two-day finals which air on Thursday, Nov. 14, and Friday, Nov. 15.

In addition to the quarter-million-dollar first-place prize, the second-place winner gets $100,000, and third-place winner $50,000.

