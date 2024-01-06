Comedian Susie Essman Dines At Orangeburg Restaurant

Susie Essman, known for her yelling and high jinks with Larry David on "Curb Your Enthusiasm," on Max made a stop in Orange County at II Fresco in Orangeburg on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Owner Frank Garritano was quick to post her visit to Instagram and commented on how the show was one of his family's favorite shows.

No word on if she yelled at Garritano, but we're sure there were no complaints about the food which is a Yelp five-star favorite and foodie go-to.

