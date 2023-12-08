Fair 51°

76-Year-Old Drives Into Front Of Gino's Bagels, Police Say

Two people were injured when a 76-year-old man allegedly mixed up the accelerator for the brakes and drove into the front of a popular Hudson Valley bagel shop.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
The incident occurred in Rockland County around 8:45 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 6 at Gino's Bagels in Orangeburg. 

According to Capt. Michael Shannon of the Orangetown Police, the man, driving a Chevy Tahoe SUV mixed up the accelerator for the brakes and plowed through the front of the busy shop with about a dozen people inside.

Shannon said two people eating at the shop were injured by flying debris. Their injuries were considered minor, he added.

No charges were filed. 

The shop, located at 331 Route 303, was able to reopen by boarding up the damage until repairs can be made. 

