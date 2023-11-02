A Few Clouds 26°

Update: 25-Year-Old Milan Man ID'd As Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge Jumper

A 25-year-old Hudson Valley man has been identified as the person who jumped off an area bridge to their death.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in Dutchess County around 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 1 at the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge in Rhinebeck.

According to Hicks, the victim is Dutchess County resident Alex J. Brailey, age 25, of the town of Milan, said Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police.

Brailey was later located by Ulster County Sheriff’s Office divers.

The Ulster County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. 

 There are no signs of foul play at this time.

