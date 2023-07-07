Sleeping 23-Year-Old Driver Crashes Into Red Hook Creek

The incident took place in Dutchess County on Monday, July 3 on Route 9G near the intersection of Lasher Road in the town of Red Hook.

Red Hook Police said officers responded to a call for help after the driver found himself trapped on the roof of his SUV which was partially submerged in a creek with fast-moving water.

Members of the Tivoli Fire Department were able to quickly rescue the trapped driver and he was transported by EMS to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital for precautionary measures, Red Hook Police said.

An investigation determined that the Albany County man from Cohoes was northbound on 9G when he fell asleep at the wheel.

This caused the SUV to strike a guard rail and go off the roadway into the stream, police said.

The unidentified driver was issued tickets for failing to maintain the lane, driving with unsafe tires, and driving without insurance.

Red Hook Police were assisted on the scene by the Tivoli FD, Northern Dutchess Paramedics, Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, and the New York State Forest Rangers.

