Two Arrested In Hyde Park Home Invasion

The area of the crime. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two men have been arrested for an alleged home invasion in the area.

The incident took place around in Dutchess County in the town of Hyde Park around 10:25 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, authorities said.

The men were arrested after deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a home invasion on Lyons Drive, said Lt. Shawn Castano, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

“As a result of strong teamwork by the responding police agencies, two male suspects were immediately taken into custody at the scene of the incident," said Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk A. Imperati. "I want to assure the public that this was not a random act of violence.”

An investigation resulted in the arrest of Selburn A. Ridley Jr., age 28, and Anthony G. Guillen, age 28, both of Poughkeepsie, said Castano. 

Police did not reveal if anything was stolen or anyone was injured. 

Detectives charged both men with burglary. They were arraigned in the town of Hyde Park Justice Court and were both remanded to Dutchess County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bail / $500,000 bond.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by:

  • Town of Hyde Park Police
  • The City of Poughkeepsie Police
  • Town of Poughkeepsie Police
  • Dutchess County Drug Task Force
  • New York State Police.

