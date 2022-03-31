Police Vehicle Struck By 'Emotionally Disturbed Person' In Rhinebeck

A police vehicle in the Hudson Valley was damaged by an “emotionally disturbed person” who was believed to be suicidal, authorities announced.

Members of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office responded to a Mill Road residence in the Town of Rhinebeck at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, to conduct a welfare check on a reported emotionally disturbed suicidal person.

According to the Sheriff, as deputies arrived in the area, the emotionally disturbed person observed his arrival and in an unprovoked attack, used a motor vehicle to sideswipe and then rammed the deputies’ marked patrol vehicle.

Following the attack, the suspect abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene on foot, officials said.

After an extensive manhunt in challenging terrain, utilizing the Sheriff's Office Drone Unit and K9 unit, the suspect was located and safely taken into custody without further incident.

One deputy who was in his patrol vehicle when it was rammed was treated at Northern Dutchess Hospital for minor injuries and released on the same day.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the emotionally disturbed suspect as of Thursday, March 31.

Officials said that the incident is still under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau and further information may become available.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

