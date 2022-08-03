Police Issue Warning After Car Break-Ins, Thefts In Rhinebeck

New York State Police are warning car owners after several vehicles were stolen or broken into in the region.

In Dutchess County, two vehicles were stolen from the Rhinebeck area over the weekend of July 30, police said.

Another 15 cars were broken into around the town during that same period, according to police.

Troopers in Oneida County were also investigating after three vehicles were stolen in the town of Clinton.

In each case, police said the cars were left unlocked and the stolen cars all had the keys left in the vehicle.

“Please lock your vehicles, close all windows and secure the ignition keys properly,” the agency said in a statement.

“Do not leave valuables, forms of identification, or money in your vehicle.”

Anyone with information regarding the car break-ins, or who observes suspicious activity was encouraged to contact New York State Police at 845-677-7300.

