Multiple Vehicle Break-Ins Under Investigation In Dutchess

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Department is investigating a series of vehicle break-ins in Pleasant Valley and the Town of LaGrange, police said.

According to the department, most of the targeted vehicles have been unlocked and parked in their owner's driveways. In some instances, police said, car windows have been broken to steal property from within the vehicles.

Residents are encouraged to lock their vehicles and never leave valuables inside. Those with motion lights and surveillance systems are asked to ensure that these devices are functioning properly.

Anyone who is victimized or has information about these car larcenies is asked to contact the Dutchess County Sheriff's Department at 845-486-3800.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.