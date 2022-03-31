Contact Us
Impaired Driver Passes Out While Behind Wheel In Red Hook, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Morry Road and Hewlett Road in Red Hook
A woman is facing charges after police said she drove while impaired and passed out behind the wheel in the Hudson Valley.

In Dutchess County, police in Red Hook received a call  at 2:15 p.m. on Monday, March 28, for a welfare check of a woman passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle on Morry Road at the intersection of Hewlett Road.

Officers located the driver, identified as 36-year-old Amber Pease, of Red Hook, and saw Pease inhaling nitrous oxide from a canister, authorities said. 

Police said Pease resisted arrest before she was taken into custody.

Authorities said Pease was charged with: 

  • Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle 
  • Driving while ability impaired by drugs
  • Resisting arrest 
  • Obstructing governmental administration

She was processed and released on tickets for a future court date, police said.

