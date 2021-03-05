Area College Student Accused Of Rape, Police Suspect More Victims

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Kathy Reakes
Anthony S. Pennachio
Anthony S. Pennachio Photo Credit: City of Newburgh Police Department

A student has been arrested for the alleged rape on the campus of a college in the Hudson Valley.

Anthony S. Pennachio, age 19, of Brooklyn, who attends Mount St. Mary's College in Newburgh, was arrested on Thursday, March 4, after police were called to the college in Newburgh for a reported rape on campus.

"The criminal investigation into the incident reveals the potential for additional that may have been sexually assaulted by Anthony S. Pennachio,"  said Newburgh PD Lt. Kevin Lahar.

Lahar said the college has been completely cooperative and is also encouraging other potential victims to come forward.

Police are asking that anyone who may have been assaulted by Pennachio come forward and contact the City of New Police Det. Erik Eltz at 845-569-7560.

All information is confidential. 

