3 Teens Hospitalized After Rollover Crash In Front Of Deli In Red Hook

Three Hudson Valley teens were hospitalized following a rollover, head-on collision in front of a deli.

The crash took place in Dutchess County around 2:45 p.m., on Monday, March 20 on Route 9 in front of the Cornucopia Deli in Red Hook.

An investigation revealed that a 2002 Jeep being operated by a 16-year-old girl from Milan was northbound on Route 9. A 2001 Chevrolet being driven by an 83-year-old Red Hook woman attempted to exit the Cornucopia Deli parking lot failing to yield to the Jeep resulting in a head-on collision, Red Hook Police said.

The collision caused the Jeep to roll over and come to rest on its side. The Jeep's driver as well as the passengers including a 16-year-old girl from Red Hook and a 15-year-old girl from Clermont all suffered minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment, police said.

The 83-year-old woman refused medical treatment on scene and was issued tickets for failing to yield the right of way and unsafe turning.

Red Hook Police were assisted on the scene by the Red Hook and Tivoli Fire Companies as well as the Northern Dutchess Paramedics and the New York State Police.

