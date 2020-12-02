Former Dutchess County Legislator Dies At Age 88

Former Dutchess County Legislator Leonard Babiarz has died at the age of 88.

Babiarz died Sunday, Nov. 29, from congestive heart failure, surrounded by his loving family.

A lifetime Poughkeepsie resident, Babiarz loved to tell stories of his time as an altar boy at Saint Josephs, his paper routes across the city, selling war bonds during WW2, along with many memories of his time in the US Marine Corps, his long time membership and Presidency of the Polish American Citizens Club, and his 42-year career at Central Hudson, retiring in 1995, his obituary said.

In his spare time, he served as 4th Ward Councilman in the town of Pok, as a County Legislator, and for several years directed the New York City Pulaski Day Parade.

"Above all, he loved his Catholic faith and family, carrying on traditional Polish holiday celebrations, teaching three generations to sing "Sto Lat"," the obituary added.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said: “Leonard Babiarz dedicated his life to his loved ones and his community, and Dutchess County joins his family and friends in mourning his passing.

"Strong in faith and devoted to serving others, Len lived a life of selflessness – first serving his parish as a young man, defending our nation as a member of the United States Marine Corps, assisting his Poughkeepsie neighbors as a town board member, and later serving as a county legislator.

"Len was a kind and decent man with whom I was proud to serve in the County Legislature, and our county is grateful for his service. We extend our most sincere condolences to his family during this difficult time, and I have instructed flags in all county facilities to fly at half-staff in his memory.”

He is survived by his wife, Maureen, children Terri Ann, Raymond, Elizabeth, Josephine, Christopher, Mary Catherine, son-in-laws Peter Hansen, Ronald Winnegar, Peter Bertucci, and George Pickel, grandchildren Christian, Jack, Sofia, Reilly, Carter, Eleanor, Joan, Emma, and baby Pickel due in April, his sister Georgine and her husband Wilson Shook, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are Thursday, Dec. 3, from 5-7 p.m. at Wm. G Miller & Son F.H., Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary of St. Peter's Church, 299 Hudson View Dr., Poughkeepsie, on Friday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Joseph's Cemetery with Military Honors.

