Pediatric Doctor From Red Hook Nabbed For Sex Abuse

A Hudson Valley pediatric doctor has been charged in connection with alleged sexual abuse of children.

Dutchess County resident Ibrahim Rabadi, age 63, of Red Hook, was arraigned on Tuesday, March 29 on a sealed indictment.

The investigation into Rabadi, who practices in Columbia County in Hudson, and in Greene County in Catskill, began after two female victims reported separate incidents to police, said Hudson Police Chief Edward Moore.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred between 2018 and 2021 at Rabadi's office at 98 Green St. where he specializes in pediatric and adolescent medicine, police said.

Rabadi was charged with:

Sexual conduct against a child

Two counts of forcible touching

Sexual abuse

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

If convicted, he faces a maximum of seven years in prison.

The Hudson Police Department requests anyone who believes they may have information relative to these or similar allegations to contact detectives at 518-828-3388.

All calls will be kept confidential.

Rabadi is represented by Attorney John Pappalardo.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

