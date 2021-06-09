New Way To Schedule DMV Appointments Unveiled In Dutchess County

The pandemic has seen the Dutchess County Department of Motor Vehicles change the system they use to make appointments at the DMV.

Dutchess County Clerk Bradford Kendall announced that the county is changing its appointment scheduling process from telephone to an online schedule system.

Anyone interested in doing business with the DMV will have to visit the county’s website to schedule an appointment.

Beginning on Monday, June 14, in addition to appointments in Poughkeepsie and Wappingers Falls, limited appointments will also be available in Millbrook and Beacon.

Drop boxes will continue to be available at all locations during normal business hours, though the turnaround time is reportedly several days.

