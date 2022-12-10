Hyde Park Woman Nabbed For Dealing Meth, Cocaine, Police Say

A Hudson Valley woman has been charged with allegedly dealing cocaine and methamphetamine throughout the area.

Dutchess County resident Alexus Lemmon, age 28, of Hyde Park, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6 for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Lemmon was nabbed when Dutchess County Task Force agents executed a search warrant after an ongoing narcotics investigation into dangerous drug sales at a motel on Albany Post Road in the town of Hyde Park, said Det. Sgt. Adam Harris of the task force.

During the search, agents seized several ounces of methamphetamine and several ounces of cocaine along with packaging material for distribution, Harris said.

Lemmon was arraigned in the Town of Hyde Park Justice Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail, Harris said.

The task force was assisted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, the town of Hyde Park Police, and the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office.

If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

