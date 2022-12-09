Hyde Park Man Nabbed For Selling Counterfeit Oxy Cut With Fentanyl, Police Say

An area man was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance/fentanyl following a warrant search of his home.

The warrant was served in Dutchess County on Friday, Dec. 9 in the town of Hyde Park.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force arrested Jamie H. Velie, age 28, of the town of Hyde Park, following an ongoing narcotics investigation into counterfeit 30mg oxycodone prescription pills with the imprint M-30 being sold in the area, said Det/Sergeant Adam Harris, coordinator of the task force.

The oxycodone was cut with fentanyl, and had been purchased throughout the investigation, Harris said.

Following his arrest, Velie was later released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent.

According to the DEA, as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal. CDC figures show that 107,622 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, with 66 percent of those deaths related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Harris said in Dutchess County, the percentage of overdose-related deaths involving fentanyl is significantly higher.

If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.