News

Ham, Pepperoni Products Recalled Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

Nicole Valinote
One of the recalled products
One of the recalled products Photo Credit: Alexander & Hornung / USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service

A company has recalled more than 234,000 pounds of cooked ham and pepperoni products because they might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Alexander & Hornung notified the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service that product testing reported positive results for the bacteria, according to an announcement from the USDA on Sunday, Dec. 5. 

About 234,391 pounds of products are included in the recall.

The USDA said the products were produced on various dates, and they have an establishment number of "EST. M10125."

They were shipped to retail locations across the country. 

Find the labels of the recalled products here.

Consumption of foods contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can lead to listeriosis, a serious infection that mainly impacts older adults and those with weakened immune systems, the USDA reported. 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consumers linked to the recalled products, the USDA said. 

The USDA said the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

