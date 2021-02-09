COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive-Test Rate; New Breakdown Cases By Community

The Hudson Valley saw a slight uptick in its COVID-19 positivity rate over the weekend as the state continues combating the pandemic.

In the latest data released by the state Department of Health, a total of 974 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Hudson Valley, with the average seven-day infection rate in the region hitting 5.34 on Monday, Feb. 8 after dropping to 5.30 percent the day before.

There were 153,648 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Monday, resulting in a total of 7,866 confirmed infections.

The average seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 4.38 percent, the lowest number since Dec. 1 last year.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 9, there are 875 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Hudson Valley hospitals, representing 0.04 percent of the region's population. The Department of Health is reporting 42 percent of hospital beds are still available in the Hudson Valley, among the highest percentage of the state's 10 regions.

There are 427 COVID-19 patients in ICU in the Hudson Valley, filling approximately 60 percent of the region's designated beds, while the number of intubations rose slightly.

A breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties is as follows:

Westchester: 459 new (98,904 total);

Rockland: 158 (35,927);

Orange County: 135 (33,734);

Dutchess: 133 (20,255);

Ulster County: 46 (9,216);

Putnam: 31 (7,656);

Sullivan: 12 (4,401);

Total: 974 (210,093).

New deaths were also reported in:

Westchester: 7 (1,984 total);

Orange: 3 (605);

Putnam: 1 (83);

Rockland: 0 (663);

Dutchess: 0 (382);

Ulster: 0 (218);

Sullivan: 0 (58).

Total: 11 (3,943).

"Now more than ever, it's critically important we stay united and keep the momentum on our side - especially as new variants of the virus threaten to upend the progress we have made," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "Simultaneously, we also must continue to get New Yorkers vaccinated as quickly and fairly as possible."

There are currently 7,875 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus and there were 138 new virus-related deaths reported on Monday

"Our post-holiday surge reduction is continuing, and that is the direct result of the toughness of New Yorkers who have sacrificed and done what is needed to beat back this invisible enemy," Cuomo said. "Our infection rate is the lowest it has been since December 1, so we're back to where we started on the holiday surge."

Statewide, a total of 1,479,220 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 33.69 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 36,339 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

"We've made great progress on that front, but one factor continues to hold us back - the supply," Cuomo added. "Thankfully, the new federal government has begun righting the wrongs of the past administration and the future is looking bright. If we all just stay disciplined and keep doing what we need to do, we will win this war."

