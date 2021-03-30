COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Dutchess County Cases By Community

There has been a slight uptick in new COVID-19 cases reported in Dutchess, though the county continues expanding its vaccination program, despite an increase in positive infection rates.
Health officials in Dutchess are now monitoring 1,433 active COVID-19 cases, up from approximately 800 last month as the region contends with a potential "fourth wave" of the virus spreading in the Hudson Valley.
There have now been a total of 25,807 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dutchess out of nearly 615,000 tests administered since the pandemic began.
New virus-related deaths have brought the total to 425, while the seven-day rolling average of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 has climbed to 4.63 percent after spiking to 7 percent after the holidays and then down to around 4 percent late last month.
More COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Dutchess hospitals, leaving 62 still being treated, down as the vaccine program ramps up.
According to the county Department of Health, a total of 87,988 Dutchess residents have received their first shot, representing approximately 30 percent of the county. Officials were reporting that 44,087 (15 percent) have completed the vaccination process.
A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of March 30:
- Poughkeepsie: 239;
- East Fishkill: 207;
- Poughkeepsie City: 133;
- Wappinger: 118;
- Fishkill: 101;
- Beekman: 70;
- LaGrange: 65;
- Hyde Park: 64;
- Beacon City: 61;
- Dover: 53;
- Pleasant Valley: 45;
- Wappingers Falls Village: 30;
- Pawling: 22;
- Fishkill: 20;
- Rhinebeck: 17;
- Red Hook: 16;
- Union Vale: 13;
- Washington: 13;
- Amenia: 9;
- Pine Plains: 9;
- Rhinebeck: 8;
- Millbrook Village: 8;
- Clinton: 7;
- Pawling Village: 6.
There are less than five active cases in Milan, Millerton Village, North East, Red Hook, Stanford, and Tivoli Village.
Statewide, a total of 1,843,562 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 44.56 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 40,390 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
