Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
Return to your home site

Menu

Northwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck

Nearby Towns

  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
News

COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Dutchess County Cases By Community

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County on Tuesday, March 30.
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County on Tuesday, March 30. Photo Credit: Dutchess County

There has been a slight uptick in new COVID-19 cases reported in Dutchess, though the county continues expanding its vaccination program, despite an increase in positive infection rates.

Health officials in Dutchess are now monitoring 1,433 active COVID-19 cases, up from approximately 800 last month as the region contends with a potential "fourth wave" of the virus spreading in the Hudson Valley.

There have now been a total of 25,807 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dutchess out of nearly 615,000 tests administered since the pandemic began.

New virus-related deaths have brought the total to 425, while the seven-day rolling average of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 has climbed to 4.63 percent after spiking to 7 percent after the holidays and then down to around 4 percent late last month.

More COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Dutchess hospitals, leaving 62 still being treated, down as the vaccine program ramps up.

According to the county Department of Health, a total of 87,988 Dutchess residents have received their first shot, representing approximately 30 percent of the county. Officials were reporting that 44,087 (15 percent) have completed the vaccination process.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of March 30:

  • Poughkeepsie: 239;
  • East Fishkill: 207;
  • Poughkeepsie City: 133;
  • Wappinger: 118;
  • Fishkill: 101;
  • Beekman: 70;
  • LaGrange: 65;
  • Hyde Park: 64;
  • Beacon City: 61;
  • Dover: 53;
  • Pleasant Valley: 45;
  • Wappingers Falls Village: 30;
  • Pawling: 22;
  • Fishkill: 20;
  • Rhinebeck: 17;
  • Red Hook: 16;
  • Union Vale: 13;
  • Washington: 13;
  • Amenia: 9;
  • Pine Plains: 9;
  • Rhinebeck: 8;
  • Millbrook Village: 8;
  • Clinton: 7;
  • Pawling Village: 6.

There are less than five active cases in Milan, Millerton Village, North East, Red Hook, Stanford, and Tivoli Village.

Statewide, a total of 1,843,562 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 44.56 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 40,390 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northwest Dutchess Daily Voice!

Serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.