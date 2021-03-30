COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Dutchess County Cases By Community

There has been a slight uptick in new COVID-19 cases reported in Dutchess, though the county continues expanding its vaccination program, despite an increase in positive infection rates.

Health officials in Dutchess are now monitoring 1,433 active COVID-19 cases, up from approximately 800 last month as the region contends with a potential "fourth wave" of the virus spreading in the Hudson Valley.

There have now been a total of 25,807 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dutchess out of nearly 615,000 tests administered since the pandemic began.

New virus-related deaths have brought the total to 425, while the seven-day rolling average of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 has climbed to 4.63 percent after spiking to 7 percent after the holidays and then down to around 4 percent late last month.

More COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Dutchess hospitals, leaving 62 still being treated, down as the vaccine program ramps up.

According to the county Department of Health, a total of 87,988 Dutchess residents have received their first shot, representing approximately 30 percent of the county. Officials were reporting that 44,087 (15 percent) have completed the vaccination process.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of March 30:

Poughkeepsie: 239;

East Fishkill: 207;

Poughkeepsie City: 133;

Wappinger: 118;

Fishkill: 101;

Beekman: 70;

LaGrange: 65;

Hyde Park: 64;

Beacon City: 61;

Dover: 53;

Pleasant Valley: 45;

Wappingers Falls Village: 30;

Pawling: 22;

Fishkill: 20;

Rhinebeck: 17;

Red Hook: 16;

Union Vale: 13;

Washington: 13;

Amenia: 9;

Pine Plains: 9;

Rhinebeck: 8;

Millbrook Village: 8;

Clinton: 7;

Pawling Village: 6.

There are less than five active cases in Milan, Millerton Village, North East, Red Hook, Stanford, and Tivoli Village.

Statewide, a total of 1,843,562 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 44.56 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 40,390 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

