COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Dutchess County Cases By Community

There were 10 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Dutchess County over the weekend, as the number of active cases being monitored dropped below 1,000.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dutchess has reached 20,122, with 892 active as of Tuesday, Feb. 9, down from 1,271 late last week.

In Dutchess, the new fatalities bring the overall death toll to 382 since the pandemic began in March last year.

The seven-day rolling positive infection rate in Dutchess down to 4.67 percent after it was upwards of 7 percent last week.

Twenty-two COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Dutchess County hospitals, leaving a total of 110 being treated for the virus in Dutchess, down from 132 last week.

Health officials said that 18,848 in Dutchess have contracted COVID-19 and recovered.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of Feb. 9:

Poughkeepsie City: 145;

Poughkeepsie: 134;

East Fishkill: 122;

Fishkill: 75;

Wappinger: 74;

Hyde Park: 50;

Beekman: 45;

LaGrange: 36;

Beacon City: 31;

Dover: 25;

Pleasant Valley: 22;

Rhinebeck: 20;

Wappingers Falls Village: 18;

Union Vale: 12;

Pawling: 10;

Stanford: 9;

Amenia: 8;

Red Hook: 8;

Clinton: 7;

Washington: 6;

Rhinebeck Village: 6.

There are less than five active COVID-19 cases in Fishkill Village, Milan, Millbrook Village, Millerton Village, North East, Pine Plains, Red Hook Village, and Tivoli Village.

Statewide, a total of 1,479,220 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 33.69 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 36,339 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.