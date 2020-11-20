Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
Northwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck

  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Dutchess Cases By Location

Zak Failla
The breakdown of active COVID-19 cases (darker areas represent more cases) in Dutchess County on Friday, Nov. 20.
The breakdown of active COVID-19 cases (darker areas represent more cases) in Dutchess County on Friday, Nov. 20. Photo Credit: Dutchess County

There were 131 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dutchess County in the past two days as the number of people infected with the virus continues to rise.

According to the county Department of Health, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess has risen to 604, up from 576 on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and as few as approximately 200 earlier this month.

There have been 6,439 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in early March out of 261,617 tests administered in Dutchess. 

The Health Department was reporting one new virus-related death, bringing the death toll to 177 since the pandemic began. 

42 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 12 last week.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of Friday, Nov. 20:

  • Poughkeepsie: 74;
  • Poughkeepsie City: 50;
  • East Fishkill: 50;
  • Wappinger: 48;
  • LaGrange: 38;
  • Beacon City: 35;
  • Fishkill: 34;
  • Hyde Park: 28;
  • Pleasant Valley: 24;
  • Dover: 19;
  • Red Hook: 18;
  • Wappingers Falls Village: 10;
  • Beekman: 9;
  • Union Vale: 8;
  • Amenia: 6.
  • Wappingers Falls Village: 8;
  • Beekman: 6.

There are less than five active COVID-19 cases in:

  • Clinton;
  • Fishkill Village;
  • Milan;
  • Millbrook Village;
  • Millerton Village;
  • North East;
  • Pawling;
  • Pawling Village;
  • Pine Plains;
  • Red Hook Village;
  • Rhinebeck;
  • Rhinebeck Village;
  • Stanford;
  • Tivoli Village;
  • Washington.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 17,386,368 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 579,382 testing positive. The Department of Health has confirmed 26,257 COVID-19 fatalities.

