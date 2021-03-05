COVID-19: CVS Expands Vaccination Sites To These Hudson Valley Locations

With the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine providing health officials with an additional option for vaccinating those eligible, CVS announced it will be expanding its vaccination program to nearly 150 more locations in New York, including many in the Hudson Valley.

CVS Pharmacy, which had already been receiving vaccine doses as part of the Federal Pharmacy Program, which are earmarked for specific chains, announced this week that it will be ramping up its vaccination program due to an increased allocation of the vaccine.

Those who are eligible and interested in getting vaccinated are now able to register for appointments, with scheduling beginning as of Friday, March 5, and inoculations planned to begin the following day.

In the Hudson Valley, CVS locations will be scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments in:

Westchester

Ardsley;

Bedford Hills;

Briarcliff Manor;

Bronxville;

Croton-on-Hudson;

Eastchester;

Elmsford;

Harrison;

Katonah;

Larchmont;

Mamaroneck;

Mount Vernon;

New Rochelle;

Peekskill;

Rye;

Rye Brook;

Scarsdale;

Tarrytown;

Thornwood;

Yonkers.

Putnam

Carmel

Rockland

Bardonia

Stony Point

Dutchess

Dover Plains

Ulster County

Kingston

Orange County

Monroe

Newburgh

Dutchess

Poughkeepsie

Rhinebeck

Those eligible to receive the vaccine at CVS must be a New York resident over the age of 65. Teachers, daycare and preschool workers, and staff members are also within the state’s eligibility.

