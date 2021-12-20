Contact Us
This Christmas-Time Staple Is In Short Supply, New Report Says

Nicole Valinote
Lower peppermint production has led some businesses to receive a smaller supply of candy canes this holiday season, according to a recent report.

The owner of Economy Candy, located in New York City, told the New York Post that global shortages impacted the store, with the business only receiving half of its candy cane order for the holidays.

The news outlet said a survey of other businesses in the area saw some having trouble keeping candy canes in stock, while others did not.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, has declined in recent years, and fell from 5.45 million pounds in 2019 to 4.98 million in 2020.

Read the full report from the New York Post here.

