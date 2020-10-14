List Of Eateries For Fall Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Unveiled

A list of over 200 restaurants participating in Hudson Valley Restaurant Week, a two-week period during in which participating restaurants will offer three-course dinners and lunches at a set price in November, has been released by The Valley Table Magazine.

This year, restaurants will provide dinners for the set price of $32.95 between Monday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 22 (not including beverages, tax and tip amounts). Some will also offer three-course lunches for $22.95.

Diners do not have to purchase tickets or register to participate; instead, those who would like to try new area restaurants in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Sullivan, Rockland and Sullivan counties can call and make reservations at their desired eatery.

Each participating restaurant will make its menus for the event available online, and many use Open Table. Those who have dietary restrictions, according to The Valley Table, can call ahead to ensure that they can substitute elements of their meal within the set price point.

To view the complete list of participating restaurants, click here.

