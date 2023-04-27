Overcast 48°

SHARE

Hudson Valley Man Busted With Guns During Search, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with alleged criminal possession of a weapon following a search of his home.

A Pleasant Valley man was arrested for allegedly illegally possessing two guns.
A Pleasant Valley man was arrested for allegedly illegally possessing two guns. Photo Credit: NYSP and Canva/gettysignature
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

Dutchess County resident Rodney W. Lewis. age 69, of Pleasant Valley, was arrested on Monday, April 24, said the New York State Police.

On Monday, at approximately 1:45 p.m., State Police members executed a warrant at Lewis’ residence, resulting in the seizure of two loaded illegal firearms, state police said. 

Lewis was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, arraigned before the town of Pleasant Valley Court, and remanded to Dutchess County Jail.

to follow Daily Voice Northwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE