Hudson Valley Man Busted With Guns During Search, Police Say

Dutchess County resident Rodney W. Lewis. age 69, of Pleasant Valley, was arrested on Monday, April 24, said the New York State Police.

On Monday, at approximately 1:45 p.m., State Police members executed a warrant at Lewis’ residence, resulting in the seizure of two loaded illegal firearms, state police said.

Lewis was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, arraigned before the town of Pleasant Valley Court, and remanded to Dutchess County Jail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.