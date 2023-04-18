Home Invasion Arrests: 3 Men Nabbed For Violent Pleasant Valley Incident

The latest arrest was made on Wednesday, April 12 after an ongoing investigation that began following the incident in Dutchess County on Saturday, July 2, 2022, in the town of Pleasant Valley.

The three men, all from the city of Poughkeepsie, are accused of participating in an armed robbery at a Pleasant Valley residence during which cash was stolen and two victims suffered minor injuries, said Capt. John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

"The incident was not random and there was no danger to the public as a whole," Watterson said.

It is alleged that these particular victims were specifically targeted for the robbery, Watterson said.

"Information was previously withheld because this investigation has been a complex one that relied heavily on confidentiality to be successful," he added.

Those arrested include:

Marlon Washington, age 47, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2022. He was charged with two counts of robbery, burglary, kidnapping, criminal possession of a weapon, and conspiracy. He is being held without bail at the Dutchess County Jail.

Jimy Peraltamarte, age 22, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Thursday, March 2. He was charged with two counts of robbery, burglary, kidnapping, criminal possession of a weapon, and conspiracy. He was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond.

Miguel Lora, age 47, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Wednesday, April 12. He was charged with two counts of robbery and burglary. He is being held on a probation violation at the Dutchess County Jail.

If anyone has information about this case or similar incidents involving any of these three men they are urged to contact Detective Jared Griffin at 845- 486-3820 or jgriffin@dutchessny.gov.

The Sheriff’s Office can also be contacted via the tipline at 845-605-CLUE (2583) or dcsotips@gmail.com, and all information will be kept confidential.

