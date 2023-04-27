Health Aide Abused Woman, Dog In Hyde Park, Police Say

The incident took place in Dutchess County on Tuesday, April 18 around 5:45 p.m. in the area of 116 Roosevelt Road in the town of Hyde Park.

Officers Bryan Sweeney and Christian McGaw responded to the area for a welfare check reporting an elderly female in the roadway, said Hyde Park Police Chief Robert Benson.

Upon arrival, the officers found an elderly woman wearing an adult diaper which was duct taped to her body, and a medical bandage attached to her head secured with duct tape, Benson said.

"The taping was applied so that the tape was affecting blood circulation," Benson said.

The chief said firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene and rendered aid to the victim who was transported to Mid- Hudson Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

An investigation determined woman was in the care of Tiffany L. Lawrence, age 28, of Hyde Park, through a foster program sponsored by the Lutheran Care Center of Poughkeepsie, which assists with placement for elderly individuals requiring non-medical living assistance, the chief said.

The investigation also found the woman was living in deplorable conditions and was being neglected by Lawrence, Benson said.

The woman was removed from the care and custody of Lawrence, he said.

In addition, Benso said a 2-year-old German Sheppard and Golden Retriever mix dog was found to be in very poor condition and appeared to be mistreated and malnourished. The dog was seized by Chief Humane Law Officer Kim McNamee from the DCSPCA and immediately treated by a veterinarian.

On Tuesday, April 26, Lawrence was taken into custody and charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person and was released.

The Hyde Park Police Department was assisted by:

Dutchess County Dept. of Emergency Response

Roosevelt Fire District/ EMS

Northern Dutchess Paramedics

Dutchess County SPCA

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.