30-Year-Old Takes Troopers On Pursuit On Taconic Parkway In Pleasant Valley

The incident occurred in Dutchess County in Pleasant Valley around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26.

According to Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police, troopers conducted a traffic stop of a 2014 Ford Taurus northbound on the Taconic Parkway for violations of the vehicle and traffic law.

As troopers approached the vehicle, they gave commands to lower the windows of the vehicle and place it in park. The suspect refused to comply and fled the scene, Hicks said.

The troopers headed north and found the vehicle with extensive damage from a collision with trees on the shoulder.

Hicks said the driver, later identified as Aquino Walker, age 30, of Brooklyn, ran from the vehicle into the nearby woods. He was found on Route 44 at a local business and taken into custody after a successful Taser deployment ended his third attempt to flee.

A further investigation determined Walker was in possession of approximately 42.7 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested and charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminal use of drug paraphernalia

Unlawful fleeing of a police officer

Obstruction of governmental administration

Resisting arrest

Walker was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, August 15.

