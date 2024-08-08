$22.5M Pine Plains Estate Anchored By Glass House Covers 127 Acres

Zillow says the 127-acre estate is in East Dutchess County in Pine Plains. It features a house of glass with four bedrooms and a great room with 29-foot floor-to-ceiling glass flanked by fireplaces, a walnut chef's kitchen, and an expansive stone terrace.

Below the terrace, you will find three ensuite bedrooms, a gym, a wine room, a mudroom, and an attached heated two-car garage.

Zillow says the entire top level of the primary home houses the primary suite, which includes a sitting area, a double-sided fireplace that leads to a bathroom, a dressing room, and a sauna.

The property also includes two guest cottages with five bedrooms, two barns with nine indoor and six outdoor horse stalls, and a professional riding ring, Zillow said.

Zillow said the land offers open fields, trails, woodlands, two rivers, and a long bridge spanning the water.

It is listed by Corcoran Country Living - Mill 845-677-0505.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.